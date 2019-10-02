Reaves (undisclosed) is expected to suit up for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with San Jose, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Reaves missed most of Vegas' training camp due to an undisclosed injury, but he's evidently recovered just in time to draw into the lineup for what is quickly becoming one of the NHL's most intense rivalries. The 6-foot-1 bruiser is expected to skate with William Carrier and Tomas Nosek on the Golden Knight's fourth line against the Sharks.