Reaves notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Reaves has played in seven of the Maple Leafs' nine games in February, and his helper Thursday was his first point of the month. The 37-year-old winger has offered little offense with three points through 29 outings, and he's added 85 hits, 24 PIM, 14 shots on net and a minus-11 rating. When Reaves is in the lineup, he almost exclusively plays on the fourth line.