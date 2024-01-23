Reaves (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, according to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.
Reaves, who has missed the past 18 games, could return to the lineup Wednesday against Winnipeg. Tyler Bertuzzi was added to the non-roster list in a corresponding move to be with his wife to await the birth of their child. The 37-year-old Reaves has one goal, 44 hits and 16 PIM in 21 appearances this season.
