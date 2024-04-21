Reaves notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 1.

Reaves had a goal in the regular-season finale and now has points in back-to-back games for the first time since March of 2023. The 37-year-old winger produced just six points with 165 hits and 49 PIM over 49 regular-season appearances. He'll be on the fourth line when in the lineup, and his offensive contributions are likely to be limited.