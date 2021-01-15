Reaves posted an assist and six hits in Thursday's win over the Ducks.

Reaves set up Tomas Nosek for the Golden Knights' second goal of the contest. It was a classic game for Reaves, who co-led the team in hits with defenseman Brayden McNabb. A notoriously tough player, Reaves has reached the 15-point mark in each of the last two years, giving the 33-year-old winger some appeal in deep formats that reward physicality.