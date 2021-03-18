Reaves scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Reaves gave the Golden Knights a lead at 12:27 of the third period when he converted on a set-up from Tomas Nosek. The goal was Reaves' first of the year. He has three points in 27 outings, and two of them have come against the Sharks. The 34-year-old winger has added 107 hits and 18 PIM in a fourth-line role.