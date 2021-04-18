Nosek produced an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Nosek missed one game due to a minor undisclosed injury. He picked up right where he left off, recording his eighth points in nine games in April. The 28-year-old forward has set a new career high with 18 points in 35 contests this year. He's added a plus-7 rating, 49 hits, 55 shots on net and 10 PIM while mostly working in a bottom-six role.