Pesce notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Pesce helped out on an Andrei Svechnikov tally in the second period. The assist snapped Pesce's nine-game point drought, during which he had 18 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. The 29-year-old has just eight points through 44 outings this season after recording 30 points in 2022-23. Pesce has added 70 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Despite his drop in offense, he has maintained a top-four role for his defensive work.