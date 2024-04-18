Pesce (rest) was on the ice for practice ahead of Saturday's playoff matchup with the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Pesce probably is still dealing with a minor injury considering he has sat out two of the Canes' last three contests. The blueliner hasn't scored a goal since mid-January, contributing zero goals and six assists over the last 36 contests. Given his limited offensive upside, Pesce is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value for postseason contests.