Pesce (lower body) won't travel with the Hurricanes ahead of Game 1 against the Rangers on Sunday, ruling him out for the first two games of the series, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Pesce missed the final three games of Carolina's opening-round series after suffering a lower-body injury in Game 2 against the Islanders. The 29-year-old blueliner has one assist in two playoff games after tallying three goals and 13 points in 70 regular-season contests. Tony DeAngelo will likely remain on the Hurricanes' second pairing until Pesce can return.