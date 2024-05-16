Pesce (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Rangers in Game 6 on Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Pesce got onto the ice for the first time Wednesday, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him still being held out for Game 6. Still, it's a step in the right direction for the 29-year-old blueliner, who could be in contention should the series go to Game 7 on Saturday. Considering Pesce has managed a mere two points in his last 19 outings, his potential return is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.