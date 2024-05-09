Pesce (lower body) has yet to resume skating and is out indefinitely as a result, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports Thursday.

Pesce didn't make the trip with the team to New York and could now be in danger of missing the remainder of the best-of-seven series with the Rangers. Without Pesce in the squad, Tony DeAngelo figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time, including minutes with the man advantage. Prior to getting hurt, Pesce was stuck in a 38-game goal drought during which he notched just seven helpers, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting a ton of offensive output from the defenseman even once cleared to play.