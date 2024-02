Pesce (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche.

Pesce will miss at least one contest while battling an illness. The 29-year-old has been a top-four fixture for the Hurricanes this season, but he has just two goals over his last 12 outings, and both tallies were in the same game. Look for Tony DeAngelo to dress Thursday, while Pesce is day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Devils.