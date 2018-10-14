Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Two-game point streak
Pesce scored a goal for the second straight game and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Wild.
Not bad for a guy who plays more of a shutdown role. Pesce currently ranks third among Canes blueliners in average total ice time (19:58), but first in penalty kill minutes (2:51), second in hits (8) and third in blocked shots (8). Pesce won't score a ton this year, but he's a solid fantasy play in those leagues that count the aforementioned peripheral stat categories.
