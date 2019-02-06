Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Two goals in three games
Pesce scored his fifth goal of the season -- and second in his last three games -- in Tuesday's 4-0 blanking of the Penguins.
This is truly a rare scoring outburst for the stay-at-home defenseman. Pesce's five goals represent a career-high, and he's now on pace to surpass the 20-point mark for the first time. Unfortunately, Pesce's track record suggests the scoring binge won't last, so enjoy it while you can.
