Pesce notched two assists while adding five shots on net, one blocked shot, one hit and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's his first multi-point performance since Jan. 13, snapping a slump that had seen Pesce manage only one assist over his prior 15 games. The 29-year-old blueliner had reliably delivered at least 25 points in each of the last three seasons, but his offensive contributions have cratered in 2023-24, and he's eked out only three goals and 10 points through 50 contests.