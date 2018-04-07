McGinn will miss Saturday's season finale against the Lightning as he's being evaluated for an injury.

The Hurricanes reportedly will examine McGinn on Saturday afternoon. Carolina's second-round (47th overall) pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft produced 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) to complement 137 hits through 80 games this season. He's an up-and-coming winger but still seems to be a relative unknown across the fantasy landscape, so consider tabbing him as a sleeper for your next fantasy hockey drafts.