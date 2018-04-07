Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Out with apparent injury
McGinn will miss Saturday's season finale against the Lightning as he's being evaluated for an injury.
The Hurricanes reportedly will examine McGinn on Saturday afternoon. Carolina's second-round (47th overall) pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft produced 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) to complement 137 hits through 80 games this season. He's an up-and-coming winger but still seems to be a relative unknown across the fantasy landscape, so consider tabbing him as a sleeper for your next fantasy hockey drafts.
