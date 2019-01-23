McGinn notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames, but skated only 13:02, his lowest ice time in three weeks.

McGinn had previously been skating in a top-six role, however with the recent arrival of Nino Niederreiter via trade from Minnesota, he's been shuffled down to the third line alongside Jordan Martinook and rookie Andrei Svechnikov. The good news is, McGinn is still finding ways to crack the scoresheet, and now has seven points through 11 games in the month of January.