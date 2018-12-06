Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Leaves practice early
McElhinney departed practice early Thursday due to injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Coach Rod Brind'Amour indicated after practice that the severity of McElhinney's issue will remain unknown until he's finished getting checked out by a doctor. If he's unavailable for Friday's game against the Ducks, Petr Mrazek would likely be in line to start and the Hurricanes would need to add another goaltender from the minors.
