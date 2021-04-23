McElhinney made 25 saves in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The only goal he gave up was a Seth Jones point shot, but Jack Roslovic was standing in front of him as a screen and McElhinney didn't even see the puck. Otherwise, the twinetender was sharp -- nice rebound from an ugly start on April 13 against the Preds. McEhinney won't get many more starts -- the net belongs to workhorse Andrei Vasilevskiy -- unless the starter is rested down the stretch.