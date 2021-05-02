McElhinney stopped all 15 shots he faced in regulation and overtime but only four of eight in the shootout during Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Red Wings.

The Bolts' defense did everything it could to give McElhinney an easy afternoon, but the offense couldn't solve Thomas Greiss at the other end of the ice. The veteran backup netminder has a lackluster 4-5-2 record with a 2.91 GAA and .879 save percentage on the season, and it wouldn't be a shock if Tampa Bay looked for a more reliable No. 2 behind Andrei Vasilevskiy in the offseason.