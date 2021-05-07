McElhinney will defend the blue paint during Friday's home game versus the Stars, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

McElhinney hasn't been great in limited action with the Lightning this season, compiling a 4-5-2 record while posting a 2.91 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 11 appearances. He'll attempt to secure his fifth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Dallas squad that's 8-11-6 on the road this year.