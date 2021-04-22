McElhinney was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's home matchup with Columbus, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

McElhinney was awful in his last start April 13 against the Predators, surrendering seven goals on 22 shots en route to an ugly 7-2 loss. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Blue Jackets team that's lost seven straight contests.