Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 31 saves in win over Jackets
McElhinney stopped 31 of 32 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The journeyman came out on top in a head-to-head battle with Sergei Bobrovsky, the man McElhinney backed up for three-plus seasons in Columbus. The 35-year-old may only stick with Carolina until Scott Darling (lower body) gets healthy, but McElhinney has at least made a good first impression with the Canes.
