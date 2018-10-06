McElhinney stopped 31 of 32 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The journeyman came out on top in a head-to-head battle with Sergei Bobrovsky, the man McElhinney backed up for three-plus seasons in Columbus. The 35-year-old may only stick with Carolina until Scott Darling (lower body) gets healthy, but McElhinney has at least made a good first impression with the Canes.