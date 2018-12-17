Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Ready for action
McElhinney (lower body) has been doing work with goaltending coach Mike Bales and is good to go, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.
The Hurricanes don't play against until Thursday, when they host the Red Wings. It seems likely McElhinney will be the starter for that one. The veteran has been unexpectedly good this year, as he has a 2.36 GAA and .920 save percentage.
