McElhinney will start in goal Saturday for a matinee against the visiting Avalanche, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

McElhinney has been a nice find for the Hurricanes, as he's started the season with a 3-0-0 record, 2.64 GAA and .900 save percentage. The Ontario native actually belonged to the Maple Leafs for the majority of training camp, but the Buds exposed him to waivers and they lost him to a Carolina club desperate for a consistent goaltender. Looking ahead, McElhinney will face an Avs team that ranks tied for sixth in goals per game (3.71) and 11th on the power play (25.9) thanks, in large part, to speedy first-liner Nathan MacKinnon, who has seven goals and four assists through his first seven games.