Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Slated to miss Tuesday's contest
McElhinney (lower body) is not expected to be in the lineup against the Flames on Tuesday.
McElhinney was shelled his previous time out to the tune of six goals on 28 shots. The netminder will miss his third consecutive clash Tuesday due to his lower-body issue. Even once healthy, the 35-year-old could struggle for consistent minutes and could find himself splitting time with Petr Mrazek. With a back-to-back on the schedule, McElhinney may have to wait until after the All-Star break to return to the lineup.
