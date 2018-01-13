Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Scratched with upper-body injury

Ryan is unavailable Friday due to an upper-body injury.

Ryan was hit into the boards Thursday against the Capitals, potentially causing the upper-body injury that holds him out of Friday's action. With him and a couple of other bodies unavailable, Phil Di Giuseppe and Josh Jooris will draw into Friday's contest. Ryan's next opportunity to play arrives Sunday against the Flames.

