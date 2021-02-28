Gardiner (upper body) didn't suit up in Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Gardiner missed a second straight game Saturday. It was initially unclear if he was just a healthy scratch, but it's now clear that he's dealing with an upper-body issue. The 30-year-old recorded seven assists and 15 shots on net over the first 16 games. His next chance to play is Monday's rematch against the Panthers.