Gardiner extended his current pointless streak to nine games Saturday against the Lightning.

What a rapid decline it's been for the former Maple Leaf, who scored a career-high 52 points just two seasons ago. Now with just six points on the season and an ugly minus-17 rating, his fantasy value is hovering dangerously close to zero. Bench him immediately or drop him outright if you have better options.

