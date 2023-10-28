Chatfield posted an assist in Friday's 3-0 win against the Sharks.

Chatfield ended up with a plus-1 rating with no shots on goal in 15:48 of ice time across 20 shifts. He was on the third defensive pairing with Dmitry Orlov, and his ice time was the second-highest of the season. Chatfield should see regular shifts with Brett Pesce (lower body) out with a long-term injury.