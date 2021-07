Chatfield signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Chatfield got into 18 games with the Canucks last season, but he logged just one assist and a minus-11 rating in a limited role. The Hurricanes have a deeper blue line, so it wouldn't be surprising for the 25-year-old to end up with AHL Chicago to begin 2021-22.