Chatfield registered two assists in a 5-1 victory over Buffalo on Wednesday.

Chatfield also recorded a plus-2 rating, four PIM and one shot Wednesday. Through 51 contests this season, he has five goals, 11 points, 54 shots and a plus-15 rating. While Chatfield hasn't done much offensively in 2022-23, he has provided three goals and eight points over his last 10 games.