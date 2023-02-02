Chatfield registered two assists in a 5-1 victory over Buffalo on Wednesday.
Chatfield also recorded a plus-2 rating, four PIM and one shot Wednesday. Through 51 contests this season, he has five goals, 11 points, 54 shots and a plus-15 rating. While Chatfield hasn't done much offensively in 2022-23, he has provided three goals and eight points over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Helps out in comeback win•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Two points against Wild•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Scores for second straight game•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Nets shorthanded tally•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Rare point in Saturday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Limited ice time•