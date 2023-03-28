Fast was not at Tuesday's game-day skate while awaiting the birth of his child but may still be available against Tampa Bay, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Fast is currently stuck in a 10-game goal drought during which he has managed a mere five shots on net. Unless the winger starts shooting the puck more, he will be hard-pressed to start bending the twine with any consistency. If Fast is in the lineup Tuesday, it would likely come at the expense of Paul Stastny.