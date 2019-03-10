Wallmark provided a helper in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Saturday.

Wallmark also recorded two hits and two PIM in the victory. In his first full season, Wallmark has generated 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 67 appearances. He's also seen a modest 1:28 per game on the power play this season, where he has seven of his points, but sees most of his time on the third line of a Hurricanes offense that scores three goals per game.