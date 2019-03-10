Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Picks up assist
Wallmark provided a helper in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Saturday.
Wallmark also recorded two hits and two PIM in the victory. In his first full season, Wallmark has generated 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 67 appearances. He's also seen a modest 1:28 per game on the power play this season, where he has seven of his points, but sees most of his time on the third line of a Hurricanes offense that scores three goals per game.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Notches power-play helper•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Could hit 30 points this season•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Strong contributor in win•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Snipes rare goal to close 2018•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Ice time on the rise•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Piling up the helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...