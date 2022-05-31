Domi scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 7.

Domi pulled the Hurricanes within three goals, but it was too late for them to avoid elimination. The 27-year-old posted just that one goal in seven second-round games, and he finished the postseason with three tallies and three assists in 14 outings. The Manitoba native had seven points in 19 regular-season games for the Hurricanes after coming over from the Blue Jackets at the trade deadline, but he's now set for unrestricted free agency this summer.