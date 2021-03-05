Niederreiter scored an empty-net goal to go with an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill made the curious decision to pull his goalie with over five minutes to go, and Niederreiter made him pay with his 10th goal of the season. The four-time 20-goal scorer needs just one more to match last year's total of 11 in 67 games, suggesting that down year was an aberration.