Niederreiter (leg) might be ready to face the Kraken on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Niederreiter was sidelined for the last five contests after suffering his leg injury but looks set to suit up Tuesday. The 31-year-old winger is mired in a 13-game pointless streak dating back to March 9 versus the Canucks. If given the green light, Niederreiter could challenge Tyler Toffoli for a top-six role.