Niederreiter (leg) has no specific timeline for his return but the earliest he could be back is Saturday against Colorado, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Niederreiter has played in 75 games for the Jets this season, recording 18 goals and 15 assists to go along with 169 shots on goal. The 31-year-old will look to be back for the postseason and likely be slotted into the third line when he returns to action. He will also look to get slotted back into Winnipeg's second power-play unit.