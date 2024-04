Niederreiter is expected to miss at least a week because of "a pretty bad gash" on his leg due to an accidental skate cut during Monday's 4-3 win over LA, coach Rick Bowness told John Lu of TSN on Wednesday.

Niederreiter has 18 goals and 33 points in 75 games this season. While he recovers from the leg injury, Tyler Toffoli, who missed Monday's tilt due to an illness, is projected to assume Niederreiter's role on a line with Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton.