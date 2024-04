Niederreiter (leg) will be with the Jets for their three-game road trip, John Lu of TSN reports Monday.

Niederreiter presence on the trip doesn't guarantee that he will even skate according to coach Rick Bowness, so his status for Tuesday's matchup with Nashville should be considered doubtful at best. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old winger was mired in a 13-game pointless streak, so his return to the lineup may not significantly impact fantasy players.