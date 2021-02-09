Niederreiter scored a goal on three shots in a 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Monday.

Niederreiter got the Hurricanes on the board 6:19 into the second period, beating Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo to a loose puck in front for his fifth goal of the season. A three-time 20-goal scorer, Niederreiter slipped to just 11 in 67 games last season. He's been much more consistent early in 2020-21, having gone back-to-back games without a goal just once.