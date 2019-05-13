Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Back to AHL Charlotte
Brown was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Monday.
The 26-year-old forward was brought to the big club as some extra insurance with a few lingering injuries on the roster. It appears that the Hurricanes will be at full strength though, as Brown will head back to the minors.
