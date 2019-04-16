Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Called up from minors
Brown was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.
With Andrei Svechnikov (concussion) expected to miss Game 4 on Thursday versus the Caps and Michael Ferland (upper body) questionable as well, the Canes bring in Brown to add some forward depth and potentially hop in on the fourth line if needed. The 26-year-old didn't earn a promotion during the regular season, despite racking up 19 goals and 16 assists in 70 minor-league contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...