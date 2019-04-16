Brown was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.

With Andrei Svechnikov (concussion) expected to miss Game 4 on Thursday versus the Caps and Michael Ferland (upper body) questionable as well, the Canes bring in Brown to add some forward depth and potentially hop in on the fourth line if needed. The 26-year-old didn't earn a promotion during the regular season, despite racking up 19 goals and 16 assists in 70 minor-league contests.