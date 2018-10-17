Islanders' Adam Pelech: Could be healthy scratch Wednesday
Pelech is not expected to play Wednesday in Anaheim, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pelech incurred the wrath of head coach Barry Trotz with his poor play Saturday in Nashville. While he isn't expected to sit long-term and may actually be back Thursday versus the Kings, he is expected to sit and observe Wednesday. Trotz has also been mixing up his lines, and it isn't known if Pelech will be paired with Ryan Pulock again when he returns to the lineup.
