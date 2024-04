Pelech notched a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.

Pelelch set up Pierre Engvall in the second period before adding a second helper on Casey Cizikas' game-tying marker in the third. The 29-year-old Pelech had gone six games without a point prior to Thursday while logging just two assists in his last 16 contests. The blueliner is up to 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) through 55 games this season.