Pelech notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Pelech helped out on Bo Horvat's insurance marker in the second period. All five of Pelech's points this season are assists, and two of them have come over his last four outings. The 29-year-old defenseman has added 29 shots on net, 24 hits, 46 blocked shots, 17 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 27 outings. His lack of offense likely keeps him off the radar in most fantasy formats.