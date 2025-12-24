Pelech scored the game-winning goal and recorded three blocks in Tuesday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

Pelech delivered in the clutch Tuesday, as he tallied the game-winning goal with just 75 seconds remaining in the contest. With the game-winning twine finder, he is up to two goals, five points, 54 shots on net and 60 blocks across 37 games this season. While the 31-year-old blueliner is having a down year offensively, he has two goals and three points over his last 10 games, which is a vast improvement from the scoreless streak he had in November. Pelech also offers solid category coverage, averaging just under two blocks and shots per game. With his offensive numbers taking a turn in the right direction, he could see some value in deep fantasy category leagues if he can stay the course.