Pelech scored a goal, put two shots on target and blocked a shot in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Pelech ended a 16-game point drought Thursday with a goal near the midway point of the second period, which gave the Isles a 4-0 lead. With the twine finder, Pelech grabbed his first goal of the season and is up to three points, 42 shots on goal and 43 blocks through 28 games this season. While the 11-year NHL veteran isn't known for his goal scoring, he's reached the 15-point mark in each of the past four seasons and is at risk of losing that streak this year. Despite losing many of his playmaking responsibilities to rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer, Pelech is still averaging 20 minutes of ice time per game and has the opportunity to bounce back while skating on the Islanders' second defensive pairing. He's best left on waivers in fantasy for the time being, but if he starts to find the scoresheet with some consistency, he could have some streaming value in deep fantasy leagues due to his solid category coverage.