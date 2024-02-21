Pelech scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Penguins.

The veteran blueliner delivered only the second GWG of his career, cruising into the Pittsburgh end and ripping a shot blocker side past Alex Nedeljkovic. It was Pelech's first goal of 2023-24 and his second multi-point performance of the season, with the other coming Nov. 22 against the Flyers. He has just eight points in 31 games, but five of those points have come in his last eight contests.